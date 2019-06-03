NSG team returns to Delhi after summitting Mt Everest

Members of the Security Guard (NSG), who successfully summitted received a warm welcome at the Gandhi International Airport (IGI) here on their return.

The NSG team, led by had successfully summitted on May 16.NSG, the elite had undertaken a mission to climb in 2019 with a 16 member climbing team led by Kumar.

The team undertook the traditional SE approach route via South Col in Solukhumbhu Region of to reach the highest place on earth.

The team was flagged off by Sudeep Lakhtakia, IPS, DG, NSG on March, 26 from Volunteers who went on the expedition were trained on basic and advanced mountaineering courses from HMI, Darjeeling.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)