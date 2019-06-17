Number of doctors required to handle AES 'not enough': BJP MP

from on Monday said that the number of doctors required to handle the patients suffering from Acute Syndrome (AES) was not enough.

Nishad said, "I am very sad with the death toll due to This number should have been zero if doctors were available in more numbers and would have worked at a greater pace. Despite, both and the state governments working to check the spread of the disease, the death toll reached so high which is very sad and shocking as well."

He said, "Most of the affected children belong to poor families because they are exposed to hot and humid conditions which are responsible for the disease."

"There have been deaths due to in the past but this year death toll reached very high," he added.

The also gave the data regarding the number of deaths in due to in the last 8 years.

He said, "In 2010, 59 patients were admitted in hospitals due to AES and 24 had died. In 2011, 121 people were admitted and 45 died. In 2012, 336 were admitted and 120 died. In 2013, 124 were admitted and 39 died, in 2014, 342 were admitted and 86 died, in 2015, 75 admitted and 11 died, in 2016, 30 admitted and 4 died, in 2017, 9 admitted and 4 died and in 2018, 35 admitted and 11 died."

AES took at least 100 lives in this year.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)