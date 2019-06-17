MP CM Kamal Nath accompanies son Nakul Nath to 1st Parliament session of 17th LS

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath accompanied his son Nakul Nath who has been elected as Member of Lok Sabha from Chhindwara Lok Sabha seat, to the first Parliament session of the 17th Lok Sabha on Monday.
Without making it very clear about who would be leading the Indian National Congress (INC) in Lok Sabha, Veteran Parliamentarian Kamal Nath, said, "Decision will be taken. It depends on so many factors including presence in house, experience, knowledge and much more. All these factors will be taken into consideration".
Nakul Nath has been elected from the Chhindwara Lok Sabha seat which has been his father Kamal Nath's turf since 1980. He will be taking the oath with other parliamentarians in the Lok Sabha Session on Monday.
