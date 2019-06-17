Bihar: Govt, govt aided schools to remain shut till June 22

All the government and government-aided schools have been asked to remain closed till June 22 in view of the prevailing heat conditions here on Monday.

"The state has been suffering from severe and detrimental heatwave conditions. It is necessary for the students to remain indoors. Hence, the advisory officials have taken such a decision," the Education Project Council sited in its release.

According to details, 32 deaths due to heatwaves have been reported from Aurangabad, seven from Nawada and 17 from in the state so far.

Skymet weather reports suggested that the mercury rose to as high as 45.8 degrees in and Patna, making it the highest all over the country on Saturday and Sunday.

has also been suffering from a major epidemic of Acute Encephalitis Syndrome (AES), wherein the death toll rose to 100 on Monday.

