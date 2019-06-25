Nusrat Jahan Ruhi, Mimi Chakraborty badly swarmed by media, say 'dhakka mat do'

Newly-elected MPs Ruhi and Mimi Chakraborty, who took oath as on Tuesday, lost their patience when they were swarmed by media on their way out of Parliament on Tuesday,

Feeling uncomfortable with the way surrounded them asking for quotes and shooting their picture, Nusrat and Mimi had to raise their voice and ask them to back off so that they could move.

While the two initially cooperated with the media and answered all the questions they had, after a point Mimi asked the to move aside so that they could leave. However, when that did not happen, she became restless.

Unable to get past the media persons, Mimi went and stood behind Nusrat. At one point, they even moved back into Parliament but came out after security personnel intervened to make way.

Nusrat protectively put her arm around her friend and said, " dhakka nahi maar sakte sir, samajhiye baat ko (You cannot push us sir, please try to understand)."

As the two made their way to their vehicle, the requested them for a photo together. While they did pose for the cameras, both the actors asked them to stand in a line at a reasonable distance and click the pictures.

Nusrat, who recently tied the knot with Kolkata-based Nikhil Jain, and her friend Mimi took oath as on Tuesday.

The two had skipped oath-taking for members on June 17 and 18 owing to Nusrat's wedding festivities in

Jahan and her friend Mimi took the political plunge this year and won from Basirhat and Jadavpur parliamentary constituencies, respectively.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)