Chopper scam case: SC defers hearing on ED's plea against permission to Rajiv Saxena to travel abroad

The on Tuesday deferred till tomorrow arguments on a plea by the (ED) challenging the order allowing Rajiv Saxena, accused-turned-approver in the Rs 3,600-crore VVIP chopper scam case, to go abroad on health grounds.

A vacation bench of Justices and B R Gavai asked Saxena's to apprise it by tomorrow as to whether his client can provide two sureties of Rs 5 crore or not.

The high court had on June 10 allowed Saxena to travel abroad from June 25 till July 24. It had directed him to submit his travel details including those of hotel, hospital and schedule of treatment by June 13.

During the proceeding today, Tushar Mehta, appearing on the behalf of the ED, expressed apprehension about Saxena's return to to join the probe in the case, contending that he does not have any roots in the country.

Earlier, the ED had contended before the high court that the investigation in the case was at a crucial stage and allowing Saxena to go abroad might "hamper the probe".

The agency had moved the yesterday, seeking a direction to set aside the high court order.

A Delhi court had earlier allowed Saxena to turn approver on the condition that he would disclose details pertaining to the case.

The was extradited to on January 31 in connection with the alleged scam relating to the purchase of 12 VVIP helicopters from

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)