Delhi Police Crime Branch arrest 15 criminals

15 criminals related to the gang of Kapil were arrested by the Police Crime Branch in here on Tuesday.

According to the police, the criminals were arrested after they met at the Goyla Dairy in to celebrate the release of on parole.

has recently seen an increasing number of infiltrations by criminal gangs.

Last month two miscreants were shot dead in a gunfight between two notorious gangs in the area.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)