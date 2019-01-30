Odisha: CBI registers 5 cases against HAL's senior manager, others

CBI on Wednesday registered five cases against Bhaben Maitra, Senior Manager, Engine Division, HAL and other HAL employees in Odisha, on charges of fraudulently misappropriating funds to the tune of around Rs 13 crore.

An FIR has been registered against Maitra and HAL employees and other unknown officials, according to CBI.

In October 2018, CBI had raided 12 places in Sunabeda including offices of HAL employees and recovered incriminating documents. Some employees were interrogated also.

