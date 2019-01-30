Supreme Court to hear pleas against amendments in SC/ST Act

The on Wednesday posted for February 19 for final hearing of pleas challenging SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Amendment Act, 2018 that rule out any provision for for a person accused of atrocities against SC/STs and review against the March 20 judgement.

A bench of Justice UU Lalit and Justice also refused to stay implementation of the Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe (Prevention of Atrocities) Amendment Act, 2018, passed by the Parliament.

Justice Lalit was also the part of March 20, 2018 verdict when it had held that there will be no automatic arrest on a complaint filed under the Act had also introduced provision under the Act.

Earlier, the apex court had said that the petitions against the amendment and review pleas against the March 20 judgment, should be heard together.

On March 20, 2018, the top court passed the judgment that there will be no automatic arrest on a complaint filed under the Act. It had also introduced provision under the Act.

However, the Centre had made amendments in the Act to overcome the top court's order diluting the provision of arrest under the

The two judges bench of the had passed a slew of directions and said a public servant could be arrested in cases lodged under the SC/ST Act only after prior approval by the competent authority.

The amendments provide that no preliminary inquiry would be required for registering a criminal case and an arrest under this would not be subject to any approval.

The top court has seized a bunch of pleas opposing amendments to the SC/ST Act.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)