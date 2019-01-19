Odisha Government hikes old-age pension

-
Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Saturday announced a hike in the monthly pension amount for senior citizens in Odisha, under the "Madhu Babu Pension Yojana" scheme, raising the total number of old-age pension beneficiaries in the state to to 48 lakh.
Pension beneficiaries up to the age of 79 years would now receive every month Rs 500 instead of Rs 300 and beneficiaries up to the age of 80 years would get Rs 700 instead of Rs 500.
The Chief Minister made this announcement during the weekly "Ama Gaon Ama Bikash" programme.
"I wish that all bona fide beneficiaries of the state reap the benefits of the social security scheme.Keeping this in view, five lakh more beneficiaries have been included in the Madhu Babu Pension Yojana, thus 48 lakh beneficiaries will now reap the benefits.
