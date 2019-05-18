JUST IN
Odisha: Jharsuguda SP says 'doesn't have any clue' about minor's rape case

The Superintendent of Police on Friday said he does not have any clue about the case where a 15-year-old girl alleged that four police personnel from Jharsuguda raped her.

"We got to know this through media reports and immediately contacted Telco police station. We have not received any clue yet, it is to be ascertained if they were from Jharsuguda or Jamshedpur. We have asked Telco police for clues and will take action," Aswini Mohanty, Superintendent of Police, Jharsuguda told reporters here.

The girl has filed an FIR in Jamshedpur's Telco police station against four policemen from Jharsuguda for allegedly raping her.

Sat, May 18 2019. 08:14 IST

