Olympian rower Bhokanal booked for harassing wife

A case has been registered against rower Bhokanal for allegedly harassing his wife physically and mentally, police said on Friday.

SY Bijli said, "Bhokanal's wife alleged that they got married and booked a marriage hall to declare it to their family, but he did not arrive. She also lost her money."

"His wife said that she was harassed physically and mentally," he added.

Speaking further about the case, the said, "He is an Army personnel. The case will be handled by the police only, but the information about the filing of the case will be given to his headquarters."

The police have booked a case against Bhokanal under sections 498 A and 420 of the Indian Penal Code.

Bhokanal had bagged a gold in in 2018 and a silver in 2015 at

