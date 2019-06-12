Odisha: King Cobra rescued from CRPF camp in Rayagada district

A cobra snake measuring 12 ft height, weighing 30 Kg was rescued on Wednesday from the CRPF Camp Seshakhal of district of Odisha.

A rescued the Cobra and handed it over to the forest department. The snake was later taken to the by the forest department where he was released.

This species of snake is world's longest venomous snake and is found mainly in South- Cobras are usually found in the district of Odisha.

