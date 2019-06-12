Flight operations in Gujarat suspended due to Cyclone Vayu

In view of the approaching Cyclone Vayu, (AAI) suspended flight operations at airports in Porbandar, Diu, Bhavnagar, and from 12 midnight IST today to 12 midnight tomorrow.

Senior management of took stock of the preparedness of airports in today through a Video Conference here on Wednesday.

As per the technical circular issued by AAI, this is done keeping safety in mind and in order to minimise damage to the and to avoid inconvenience to any of stakeholders including passengers, AAI

The (Western Region), and all in have been advised to be in readiness to handle any exigency occurring out of this natural calamity and to issue appropriate NOTAM action.

Equipment and have been moved to safety at respective airports and the of AAI's Bhuj and Jamnagar Airports have been asked to write to the to suspend operations of civil flights from these two airports also.

A decision in respect of suspending operations at will be taken after analysing the weather.

As per the latest information received, a total of 27 flights got diverted till 7:50 pm today.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)