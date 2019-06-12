Cabinet approves two months extension to Committee for Sub-categorization within OBC in Central list

The has accorded ex-post facto approval for the extension of the term of the Commission to examine the issue of Sub-categorization of Other Backward Classes, by two months i.e. upto July 31, said a press note of the

The press note said, " led by is committed to the all-round development of the people from different walks of life. In keeping with this spirit of equitable distribution to benefit the OBC Castes/Communities, a Commission was set up under article 340 of the Constitution to examine the issue of sub-categorization within Other Backward Classes in the Central list."

"This is the sixth extension to the commission whose term would have expired on May 31. The extension of the tenure of the commission would enable it to evaluate the issue of Sub-categorization of OBC's in the Central list based on wider consultations with various stakeholders. It will enable the commission to submit a comprehensive report on the issue," the note said.

Detailing the background of the Commission, the press note said, "The Commission was constituted under article 340 of the Constitution with the approval of on October 2, 2017. The Commission, headed by Justice (Retd.) G. Rohini commenced functioning in October 2017 and has since interacted with all the Stats/UTs which have subcategorized OBCs, and the State Backward Classes Commissions."

"The Commission has come to the view that it would be appropriate to have a detailed consultation with the States/UTs in the light of the response received with respect to for the Consultation Papers issued by the "Commission" earlier. This is essential to ensure that no community is put in a grossly undeserving position and this process is likely to take a couple of months. In view of this fact, the Commission has sought an extension of its term by two more months, i.e. upto July 31, 2019, which has been approved by the commission," the note added.

