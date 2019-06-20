JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-ANI » National

US singer Carrie Underwood sued for plagiarism
Business Standard

Odisha: Narrow escape for man after falling on rail track while boarding running train

ANI  |  General News 

A man survived miraculously after he fell on the track while trying to board a moving train at the Jharsuguda railway station here on Tuesday.

The passenger, identified as Rajesh Talwar, was reportedly travelling from Hawra to Sambalpur when the incident occurred.

Talwar stepped off the train which halted at the Jharsuguda railway station to get a cup of tea. As the train started to move, Talwar attempting to board, slipped through the gap between the platform and the train and fell on the track.

In a video of the incident that has gone viral on the Internet, Talwar is seen being dragged for a few meters after he fell on the tracks.

The train was halted immediately and security personnel deployed at the station rushed to rescue him.

Later, Talwar boarded the same train which left for its destination.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Thu, June 20 2019. 09:14 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU