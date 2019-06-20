Navy gears up for International Day of Yoga

As a runup to celebrate the International Day of (IDY), the of the has been organising additional Camps onboard Naval units and in residential areas over the past one week.

The camps are conducted with an aim of promoting Yoga as a way of life.

Personnel onboard ships and submarines at sea have also been practising Yoga as part of the celebration. In addition, Yoga has also been made an integral part of morning fitness routines being carried by all units of ENC and not limited to the IDY alone.

In order to introduce the benefits of this ancient art to young children, Yoga is being conducted regularly and has also included in their curriculum in schools under the

