Everybody wants Narendra Modi to continue as PM: Yogi Adityanath

Everybody in the country wants to continue as our Prime Minister, said while addressing an election rally here on Wednesday.

"Three phases of elections are over. Everywhere there is one voice and one desire - should continue as the of India," he said.

"Ek Bharat, Shreshtha Bharat should be the ideal dream and led government will help realise this dream," he said.

Highlighting the importance Chandauli for the state, Adityanath said: "Chandauli in reality is a very important place with a spiritual heritage besides being in the lap of the holy river of "

"It is also the of the state. Chandauli is also the workplace of late thinker Deendayal Upadhyaya. Sufficient minimum support price (MSP) has been ensured by the Central government," he said.

"In the first year of our government, we bought 37 lakh metric tonnes of wheat. In the second year, we bought 52 lakh metric tonne while in the coming year we plan to buy 55 lakh metric tonnes of wheat at Rs 1,860 per quintal," he said.

Talking about the hard work done by Mahendra Nath Pandey, Yogi said: "From Central schools, roads, hospitals, to domestic for the poor, a lot has been done for the people of Chandauli."

Uttar Pradesh, where 80 seats are at stake, is undergoing polls during all seven phases. So far, the election has been held for 26 Lok Sabah seats in the state. The counting of votes will take place on May 23.

