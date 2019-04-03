Brunei imposes stern new penal code, stoning for adultery, gay sex

-
ALSO READ
Brunei to punish adultery with death by stoning
Brunei to impose death by stoning for gay sex and adultery
Brunei brings new sharia laws into force amid outcry
Brunei sultan calls for 'stronger' Islamic teachings, as sharia laws due to enter force
Amnesty slams Brunei's new 'vicious' Islamic criminal laws
-
Brunei on Wednesday announced to enact a stern new penal code under which adultery and gay sex will be punishable by stoning to death, and amputations as a punishment for theft.
According to Al Jazeera, the new law, which has already drawn wide criticism, mostly applies to Muslims, though some aspects of it will also be applied to non-Muslims.
It also imposes public flogging as a punishment for abortion.
With this new law, Brunei, an absolute monarchy, becomes the first country in East or Southeast Asia to impose this barbaric penal code.
The law was first mooted by Brunei's 72-year-old king Hassanal Bolkiah in 2013, but full implementation has been delayed.
Brunei has been condemned by various countries and imminent personalities including actor George Clooney and Elton John, for implementing the law.
Phil Robertson, deputy Asia director for the Human Rights Watch, said the code was "barbaric to the core, imposing archaic punishments for acts that shouldn't even be crimes".
.
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU