Olympic Qualifiers: India to take on Nepal next

The Indian Women's team will clash against in their second game of the Olympic qualifiers round two on Saturday. Maymol Rocky, the of the Indian team recalled an incidence of the heart-warming bonding between the two teams on the eve of the match.

"A day prior to the final of the SAFF Championship in Biratnagar, Nepal, the of the Team came over to celebrate Holi with us and smeared gulaal on me, Ashalata Devi and others in an impromptu celebration. It was really kind on his part, and we enjoyed the hospitality that provided," Football Federation quoted Rocky as saying.

This will be the third time that and Nepal would be taking on each other since February.

In the Hero Gold Cup, Nepal had outclassed 2-1, but the Indian team was able to take revenge in the SAFF Championship finals as they defeated Nepal 3-1 to win their fifth consecutive SAFF title.

"Off the field we are friends. But on the field, none among us spare anything for the other," Maymol smiled. "Sabitra Bhandari is one of their key players in attack, and we will try to neutralize her," Maymol said.

"We need to take our chances. Nepal possess the ability to hurt us. That was on display in Bhubaneswar. We will try to score first," she added.

Dalima Chibber, who scored off a terrific free-kick in the SAFF finals against Nepal said that both the teams are aware of each other strengths.

"Nepal are a team which knows us very well as to how we play. We know them equally well. So it will be a battle of who can convert in front of the goal," AIFF quoted Chibber as saying.

India takes on Nepal in the round two of Olympic qualifiers on Saturday, April 6.

