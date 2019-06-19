Om Birla unanimously elected as Speaker of Lok Sabha

NDA candidate was unanimously elected as the of the on Wednesday.

Birla's name was proposed by and was supported by all major Opposition parties, including Congress, TMC, DMK, and BJD.

The YSRCP and TDP also supported Birla's candidature.

Soon after Birla's appointment, Modi went up to the Speaker's and congratulated him.

"It is a matter of great pride for the House and we all congratulate on being unanimously elected as the of the Many MPs know Birla well. He has served in the state of also," Modi said.

The unopposed election of Birla, a two-time from Kota in Rajasthan, was a smooth affair, however, it broke the record of women holding the post for the past 10 years.

In 2009, Meira Kumar became the first woman to be elected to the post during the UPA-2, while the NDA followed suit by nominating Sumitra Mahajan in 2014.

An agriculturist and social worker, the low-profile leader has been active in from his student days and served as state unit of the Bhartiya Yuva Morcha in 1991 and as vice- at the level.

Birla was elected to the from Kota where he defeated Congress' Ramnarain Meena by over 2.5 lakh votes. He was elected to the last Lok Sabha from the same seat.

Born on 23 November 1962, completed his Masters in Commerce from Government Commerce College, Kota and the Maharshi Dayanand Saraswati University, Ajmer.

In 2003, he defeated Shanti Dhariwal, of the by a margin of 10,101 votes, to win his first assembly election from Kota South. Subsequently, he won the Assembly polls in 2008 and 2013.

Birla was the (MoS rank) in the government from 2003 to 2008. In the last Lok Sabha, Birla was a member of the Standing in Parliament and member of and Consultative Committee for

He has also been in-charge of the organisational revamp of the party in 2018 when the then was drawing flak from the public.

He has also initiated several social welfare programs, including launching in 2012 Paridhan, an initiative which engages in distributing clothes and books for the poor and opened several blood donation camps.

