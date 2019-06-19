As Rahul turns 49, PM Modi wishes him good health, long life

For Rahul Gandhi's 49th birthday on Wednesday, wished him "good health and a long life".

"Best wishes to Shri @RahulGandhi on his birthday. May he be blessed with good health and a long life," tweeted.

Born on June 19, 1970, Gandhi was also greeted by messages from well-wishers, party workers and supporters on

Many politicians, including and West Bengal Mamata Banerjee, also wished the Gandhi scion.

"Greetings and good wishes to Shri @RahulGandhi on his birthday. Wishing him a long life filled with good health," Singh tweeted.

"Best wishes on your birthday," wrote the West Bengal along with the same wish in Bangla.

BSP Supremo Mayawati also penned her wish on the micro-blogging website. In her Hindi tweet, the former wished Gandhi a long and healthy life.

A worker, Phool Singh, performed a hawan outside his party president's residence here.

"We are praying for Rahul ji's long life and good health. This is why are performing hawan," Singh told ANI.

Owing to the flurry of wishes pouring in for Gandhi, "Rahul Ji" and "Shri Rahul Gandhi" in Hindi were trending on on Wednesday morning.

In the elections, he was elected to Kerala's Wayanad, however, he lost to BJP's Smriti Irani from family

Gandhi took oath as a member of the 17th on Monday.

"My 4th consecutive term as a Member of the begins today. Representing Wayanad, Kerala, I begin my new innings in Parliament by taking my oath this afternoon, affirming that I will bear true faith and allegiance to the Constitution of India," he had tweeted after taking the oath.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)