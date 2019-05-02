Omar Abdullah questions Congress' approach towards J-K

-
Former chief minister Omar Abdullah on Thursday questioned the Congress' approach towards the state of Jammu and Kashmir in the wake of ongoing Lok Sabha elections.
"It says a lot about the Congress party and its approach to Jammu and Kashmir," Omar wrote on micro-blogging website Twitter adding that not even a single meeting was held by the Congress leadership in the state.
He added that Prime Minister Narendra Modi and BJP President Amit Shah may not have come to the state but they did not ignore it either.
The National Conference leader also said that by ignoring the state like this, the Congress is giving a walkover to the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).
"The Congress was in with a fighting chance in 4 of the 6 seats and in 3 of these the BJP was the main opponent. It's inexplicable how the BJP was simply given a walkover as far as the optics of the campaign were concerned," he tweeted.
There are six Lok Sabha seats in Jammu and Kashmir - Baramulla, Jammu, Srinagar, Udhampur, Anantnag and Ladakh. Two seats in the state will go to polls in the fifth phase of elections i.e. on May 6. The counting of votes will take place on May 23.
