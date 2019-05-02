Omar Abdullah questions Congress' approach towards J-K

Former on Thursday questioned the Congress' approach towards the state of and Kashmir in the wake of ongoing Lok Sabha elections.

"It says a lot about the party and its approach to and Kashmir," Omar wrote on micro-blogging website adding that not even a single meeting was held by the leadership in the state.

He added that and may not have come to the state but they did not ignore it either.

The Conference leader also said that by ignoring the state like this, the is giving a walkover to the

"The Congress was in with a fighting chance in 4 of the 6 seats and in 3 of these the BJP was the main opponent. It's inexplicable how the BJP was simply given a walkover as far as the optics of the campaign were concerned," he tweeted.

There are six Lok Sabha seats in and Kashmir - Baramulla, Jammu, Srinagar, Udhampur, and Two seats in the state will go to polls in the fifth phase of elections i.e. on May 6. The counting of votes will take place on May 23.

