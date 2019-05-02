Opposition parties to meet to decide on PM candidate: Chandrababu Naidu

Chandrababu said that the leaders of the opposition parties will meet after the elections to decide on the prime ministerial candidate.

"Opposition parties will sit together after the election and discuss who will be the I'm not an aspirant. Polling is to be held in 3 more phases, after that we will discuss," he said while addressing here on Wednesday.

He also took a swipe at the saying that the poll body favours and said: "The says they are following the instructions of PM Modi but PM himself is violating the code of conduct. Time and again he spoke on Armed forces and held cabinet meetings."

His comments came two days after the issued a notice to the after hearing the petition of against PM Modi and for allegedly violating MCC on various occasions.

He also alleged that the EC's system of counting (VVPAT) is not "transparent". "We have demanded counting of 50 per cent of votes through VVPATs. It will give more credibility to EC and would elevate trust amongst voters," he added.

The also pointed that the Electronic Voting Machines (EVM) reportedly malfunctioned in West Bengal, MP, Odisha and other non- ruled state, while advocating for ballot system. "It is the best method. Most of the major countries are following the same system," he said.

Sharpening his attack on PM Modi, accused him of damaging the "constitutional institutions" in the country. "Modi thinks is a game. In my 40 years long career, I am seeing this kind of elections for the first time.

