On day 1 of 17th Lok Sabha, 5 celebrities take oath

Celebrity MPs, including Smriti Irani, Manoj Tiwari, Gautam Gambhir, Babul Supriyo and actress Navneet Kaur Rana on Monday took oath as members of the 17th Lok Sabha.
Irani, who defeated Congress President Rahul Gandhi received a long round of applause from as she made her way to the mike to read out the oath. The cheers continued even after she started taking the oath when Gandhi was not present.
Delhi BJP state unit chief Manoj Tiwari, an actor known for his contribution to the Bihari cinema, who won from North East Delhi seat, memorised the oath and reproduced it without referring to the written text in his hand.
Cricketer-turned-politician Gautam Gambhir, who is making his debut in Lok Sabha elected from East Delhi, took the oath in English. He was wearing white kurta and pajama.
Union Minister Babul Supriyo, who was reelected from Asansol in West Bengal, took the oath for a second time. He was elected for the first time in the 2014 elections.
Singer Hans Raj Hans, who is a well established Punjabi folk and Sufi musician, took oath as a member of the new Lok Sabha, in Hindi.
Navneet Kaur Rana, a former actress in South Indian films, especially Telugu, and who was elected as an Independent candidate in Amaravati in Maharashtra, also took the oath.
