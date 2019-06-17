On day 1 of 17th Lok Sabha, 5 celebrities take oath

Celebrity MPs, including Smriti Irani, Tiwari, Gautam Gambhir, and on Monday took oath as members of the 17th Lok Sabha.

Irani, who defeated received a long round of applause from as she made her way to the mike to read out the oath. The cheers continued even after she started taking the oath when Gandhi was not present.

BJP Tiwari, an known for his contribution to the Bihari cinema, who won from North East seat, memorised the oath and reproduced it without referring to the written text in his hand.

Cricketer-turned-politician Gautam Gambhir, who is making his debut in Lok Sabha elected from East Delhi, took the oath in English. He was wearing white kurta and pajama.

Babul Supriyo, who was reelected from in West Bengal, took the oath for a second time. He was elected for the first time in the 2014 elections.

Hans Raj Hans, who is a well established Punjabi folk and Sufi musician, took oath as a member of the new Lok Sabha, in Hindi.

Navneet Kaur Rana, a former in South Indian films, especially Telugu, and who was elected as an in Amaravati in Maharashtra, also took the oath.

