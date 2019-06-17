Internal rift and chasm led to Congress humilitating defeat in Rajasthan.

Internal rift and chasm among leaders is the reason for the Congress' humiliating defeat in polls in Rajasthan, said party candidates who contested 2019, during an internal review meeting here on Monday.

As many as 11 candidates from participated in the meeting convened by in which Minister's son was also present.

After its poll debacle, the is pondering over the reasons for its rout and has asked in-charges and state in-charges to prepare a report regarding same.

The candidates told that MLA's and ministers acted against the party and didn't put all their weight behind so as to make them win, said sources.

While defended his father and said that he could not give enough time to his constituency. had already blamed Sachin Pilot, unit chief, for the defeat of his son from Jodhpur parliamentary seat in the Lok Sabha polls.

Gehlot lost to Gajendra Singh Shekhawat by over 3 lakh votes in Jodhpur. The lost all 25 parliamentary seats in Rajasthan within six months of forming the government in the state. The BJP swept 24 seats while a seat went to its ally (RLP).

