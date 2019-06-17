Delhi Police ACP beaten by enraged protesters following police assault on auto driver

-
A Delhi Police ACP has been beaten up by enraged protesters at Mukherjee Nagar after he allegedly went there to "control the gathering."
Shalimar Bagh Police Station ACP, KG Tyagi has to face the wrath of the protesters who were protesting against the incident in which an auto driver Sarabjit Singh and his son were thrashed by the police in Mukherjee Nagar.
"The incident happened while controlling the gathering at the Mukherjee Nagar. It is being investigated. Such incidents often happen in professional policing," said Madhur Varma, PRO, Delhi Police.
Three policemen including two ASI and a constable have been immediately suspended for misconduct by Delhi Police following a preliminary investigation into a case in which an auto-rickshaw driver was allegedly assaulted by policemen at Mukherjee Nagar area yesterday.
The incident took place after an altercation erupted over an accident. The accused attack one of the police personnel with his 'Kripan' and the policeman has sustained an injury on his head. Following which the police personnel overpowered him and took him to the police station. At the police station, police excesses have been allegedly committed on the driver, said PRO
Also, the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has sought a report from Commissioner of Delhi Police on Monday after the purported video of the incident went viral on social media, informed sources.
Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal termed the incident as 'brutal' and 'unfortunate' and demanded impartial probe with strict action against the guilty. Kejriwal visited the victim's house here in Gandhi Nagar and condemned the incident.
It is worth mentioning that a video showcases Mukherjee Nagar incident where two auto-rickshaw drivers were thrashed by the police after an altercation following an accident.
