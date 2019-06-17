Delhi Police ACP beaten by enraged protesters following police assault on auto driver

A Police ACP has been beaten up by enraged protesters at Nagar after he allegedly went there to "control the gathering."

Shalimar Bagh Police Station ACP, KG Tyagi has to face the wrath of the protesters who were protesting against the incident in which an auto and his son were thrashed by the police in Nagar.

"The incident happened while controlling the gathering at the Nagar. It is being investigated. Such incidents often happen in professional policing," said Madhur Varma, PRO, Police.

Three policemen including two ASI and a have been immediately suspended for misconduct by Police following a preliminary investigation into a case in which an auto-rickshaw was allegedly assaulted by policemen at Mukherjee Nagar area yesterday.

The incident took place after an altercation erupted over an accident. The accused attack one of the police personnel with his 'Kripan' and the has sustained an injury on his head. Following which the police personnel overpowered him and took him to the police station. At the police station, police excesses have been allegedly committed on the driver, said PRO

Also, the (MHA) has sought a report from of on Monday after the purported video of the incident went viral on social media, informed sources.

termed the incident as 'brutal' and 'unfortunate' and demanded impartial probe with strict action against the guilty. Kejriwal visited the victim's house here in and condemned the incident.

It is worth mentioning that a video showcases Mukherjee Nagar incident where two auto-rickshaw drivers were thrashed by the police after an altercation following an accident.

