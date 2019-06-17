Willing to co-operate with ED, CBI in Antigua: Mehul Choksi

Fugitive diamantaire on Monday submitted an in the here, stating that he is residing in and willing to co-operate in the investigation into Rs 13,000 crore PNB scam.

"I am willing to join the investigation and subject myself to interrogation in I am also willing to appear before the special court and investigating through video conferencing," submitted in the

Showing his willingness to cooperate with the investigating agencies -- (ED) and (CBI) -- he sought a direction to them to conduct the investigation in

also said that he will travel to as soon as he is medically fit to travel.

"I am ready to undergo any medical examination by an authority to prove the veracity of the claims made by me," he added.

He said that the claim made by the ED that he is not joining the probe is wrong.

Citing his medical history, Choksi said: "I have not been able to travel due to my inability and the same is not intentional much less a refusal as being alleged by the ED. I had not left the country under suspicious circumstances but for getting medical checkup and treatment."

The diamantaire also submitted a medical report, approved by a to the court.

Doctor Marcos, in a letter signed by him, recommended Choksi to remain under continuous medical observation and avoid while in Antigua.

"There is no interventional cardiologist, or haematologist on the island and there are no facilities with cardiac catheterisation," he submitted in the letter.

The letter also mentioned a list of ailment Choski is suffering from, which included coronary artery disease, cerebrovascular disease, hypertension, diabetes mellitus, hypercholesterolemia, weight loss, and elevated white blood cells.

In the submitted to the court today, Choski also stated that after following the diagnosis in India, his family insisted him to see foreign doctors to evaluate his medical condition.

"I underwent abroad on February 15 in 2018, following which I was advised not to travel as I required continuous monitoring and medical supervision," he stated.

He further said that has never shied away from facing the and responded to the summons by the ED and the CBI or any other investigating agency.

Choksi and his nephew are key accused in the PNB fraud case. They fled the country a year ago. The scam is estimated at USD two billion.

Choksi was granted citizenship of on January 15, 2018.

On March 22, Choksi had moved an application before the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) court, stating his long history of heart ailment and a in the brain as the reason for not being able to appear before it.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)