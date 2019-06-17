Bihar's encephalitis toll rises to 104

-
ALSO READ
Muzaffarpur: Encephalitis death toll mounts to 96
Muzaffarpur: Encephalitis death toll mounts to 100
Muzzafarpur: Encephalitis toll mounts to 77, CM announces ex gratia
Bihar: Encephalitis claims 54 children; 132 hospitalised in Muzaffarpur
Muzaffarpur: 47 children die due to encephalitis; over 130 in hospitals
-
The toll due to acute encephalitis syndrome (AES) here rose to 104 on Monday. Fatality at Kejriwal Hospital, a private hospital in the city, has now reached 18.
Speaking to media persons, Chief secretary Deepak Kumar said: "The ambulance facility will be free of cost. If someone comes to the hospital in a private vehicle, the fare will be reimbursed to them."
"Expenses of all treatment will be borne by the state government. Ex-gratia of Rs 4 Lakh each will be given to families of the deceased," said Kumar.Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar held an internal meeting with the officials of the Health Department in Patna in the evening.
The Chief Minister had also given directions to the Health Department, district administration and doctors to take necessary measures to fight the disease.
AES is a viral disease, which causes mild flu-like symptoms such as high fever, convulsions, and headaches.
Union Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan on Sunday said the Centre would set up a state-of-the-art research centre here within a year to deal with the menace of AES.
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU