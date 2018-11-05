On Dhanteras, Shivraj files nomination from Budhni constituency

-
Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Monday filed his nomination from his home constituency Budhni of Sehore district for the assembly elections scheduled on November 28.
The Chief Minister chose the auspicious day of Dhanteras to file his nomination. He also visited his native village Jaitpur in the morning and performed a special pooja before plunging into the battle by filing nomination.
The process for filing of nominations started on November 2 and will conclude on November 9.
The strength of the Madhya Pradesh assembly is 230 and counting of votes for the assembly elections will be conducted on December 11.
Election in the state is seen as a direct political battle between the BJP and the Congress. While Chouhan is attempting to secure a fourth consecutive term, the Congress will fight for regaining power after 2003.
