Mizoram: Ahead of polls, veteran Congress leader joins BJP

Within hours of resigning from the party and as the of Legislative Assembly, Hiphei on Monday joined the

Hiphei's switch over, just days ahead of the assembly polls in Mizoram, could be seen as a major jolt to the party.

A veteran politician, he was elected to the 40-member Assembly from the Palak constituency in 2013.

A total of 40 seats will go to polls in on November 28. Results will be declared on December 11.

is the only state in the North-East where the party is currently in power.

The BJP has been reiterating that they would make all efforts to remove Congress government from the state.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)