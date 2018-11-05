Owaisi terms Cong-TDP alliance 'East India Company of 2018'

In the run-up to the assembly elections in Telangana, (AIMM) launched a scathing attack at the Congress-Telugu Desam Party (TDP) alliance, terming it as the ' Company of 2018'.

"Now will (Chandrababu) Naidu save Telangana's composite culture or will the save it? This is not 'Mahakutami' (grand alliance); it is the Company of 2018," Owaisi said at an event in Sangareddy on Sunday.

Furthermore, Owaisi asserted that the people of will decide the fate of the state, and not those living elsewhere.

"Now will Naidu who is in or the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) which in Nagpur, or the which is in Delhi, decide the fate and its people? The fate of will be decided by its people here in Sangareddy itself. This is your state and you will decide its fate and not somebody who is Vijayawada, or For this, it is necessary to send this modern Company back to where they belong on December 7," he quipped.

On November 1, Naidu and had announced their alliance against the (BJP) for the upcoming state and

Assembly election in Telangana is scheduled on December 7 to elect representatives of 119 constituencies. The counting of votes will take place on December 11.

