Once listed among drought-hit areas, these UP villages find way to tackle water crisis

Once listed among the drought-hit areas in Aligarh, the villages of Chandaus block witnessed a remarkable change with the determination of Rinku Sharma, a man who has dug up around 12 dozen ponds here.

Almost nine years back, Sharma had started digging up barren lands to collect rainwater. The idea was to raise the underground water level and meet the basic requirements related to water.

"I wanted to solve the water crisis issue in my village so I first dug a pool to collect rainwater. Gradually, more people joined me and we all started digging more polls in the area and nearby villages. The water level increased the time. The collected rainwater helps us in irrigation. People are praising us and joining us in our move," Sharma said.

The villagers are impressed with Sharma's attempt to conserve water as it has helped them in dealing with the issue which they used to face at a time of acute water crisis.

"Sharma has done a great job. We do not face water crisis any more. The level of water has increased," a local said.

"Our area was declared as dought-hit area. But Sharma's effort gave new hope to us. I have also dug a pool in my land to collect rainwater," another local said.

