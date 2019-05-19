Drugs worth Rs 54,52,500 seized in Goa, Nigerian national held

In an anti-narcotic drive, the police on Sunday seized and other drugs worth Rs 54, 52, 500 from a Nigerian here.

The accused identified as Chukwudi Johnson has been placed under the arrest after observing all the guidelines, the police added.

The police further said that they seized 1.025 kgs of Ganja, 420 grams of power and 115 grams of tablets after raiding a rented room in Siolim village of

Further investigation into the matter is underway.

