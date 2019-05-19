Drugs worth Rs 54,52,500 seized in Goa, Nigerian national held

In an anti-narcotic drive, the Goa police on Sunday seized Ganja and other drugs worth Rs 54, 52, 500 from a Nigerian national here.
The accused identified as Chukwudi Johnson has been placed under the arrest after observing all the Supreme Court guidelines, the police added.
The police further said that they seized 1.025 kgs of Ganja, 420 grams of Ecstasy power and 115 grams of Ecstasy tablets after raiding a rented room in Siolim village of Goa.
Further investigation into the matter is underway.
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU