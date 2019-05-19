Karol Bagh to see implementation of one-way traffic scheme

The 'One-way scheme' or one-way traffic circulation plan will be implemented on trial basis on Padam Singh Road and Tank Road in DNew Delhi's from May 20.

Thereafter, it would be implemented gradually on four other roads of the area, Pyare Lal Road, Hardhyan Singh Road, Gurudwara Road, and Saraswati Marg. The move comes in for providing seamless and smooth traffic movement and is being used to create a one-way loop system for comfortable movement of all modes of transport, said an official press release.

One -way circulation plan of area was approved by the Unified Traffic And Transportation Infrastructure (Planning & Engineering) Centre (UTTIPEC) in April 2010. The trial run on these roads was conducted for some time but could not be continued thereafter. Now in a concentrated effort by Traffic Police along with other civic agencies, one-way circulation plan on the six roads in area is being revived.

Meeting with RWAs and MWAs of Karol Bagh area has been conducted and the finer points of circulation plan have been deliberated with them. About 50 Traffic Police officers along with marshals from Municipal Corporation of (MCD) would be deployed to man all the intersections of Tank Road and Padam Singh Road to regulate the traffic, the press release added.

Karol Bagh is a hub of commercial establishments having garments, jewelry, electronic items, and while it also registers heavy footfall and vehicular movement throughout the day thereby leading to on-street parking of the vehicles on all the major roads of Karol Bagh.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)