NPF to pull out of BJP-led govt in Manipur post polls

Naga People's Front (NPF) has said it will formally announce its decision to pull out of the BJP-led government in Manipur after the election process is over.

"The decision will be announced only after the election process is over. In principle, we had decided as far back as by February first week that we will withdraw support from the BJP-led government in Manipur. We are a registered political party under the Election Commission of India, therefore, we would like to see that the election process is over first before making the announcement," NPF spokesperson Achumbemo Kikon said on Saturday.

The withdrawal of the support by NPF will not impact the coalition since the party has only four MLAs in the 60-member Assembly. BJP which leads the coalition has 29 members in the House.

The other parties in the ruling alliance led by N Biren Singh are NPP (4), LJP (1), Independent (1) and AITC (1).

Sun, May 19 2019. 15:45 IST

