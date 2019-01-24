'Premature' to say Priyanka Gandhi Vadra will be fielded as Cong's PM candidate: Prashant Kishor

Calling the speculations that Vadra can counter in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections as "premature" decision, Prashant Kishor, on Thursday, said that she should be given a few years after which the people of the country would be able to decide if she is capable of taking the responsibilities.

Kishor, who is the vice of (United), was reacting to some media reports that said that the timing of Vadra's entry into shows that she can be Congress' prime ministerial candidate for the

The Congress, on Wednesday, formally ushered Vadra into the party fold on "a mission" to transform its fortunes ahead of the Lok Sabha elections due in a few months.

Priyanka, whose formal entry into has been a matter of speculation for several years, was given the charge of eastern Uttar Pradesh, a state which always plays a key role in the formation of the central government as 80 out of 543 Lok Sabha seats are at stake here. She will be working in the capacity of in-charge of East.

In an exclusive interview to ANI, Kishor said: "If we think that any person, be it, Priyanka Gandhi or anyone, can bring about a major change in one of the oldest parties in the country in a limited time span won't be fair. should be given two-three years time and after that, the people of the country can decide if she will be capable of taking responsibilities."

Kishor described the appointment of as Congress' for East as "one of the most awaited entries in Indian politics".

"One of the most awaited entries in Indian is finally here! While people may debate the timing, exact role and position, to me, the real news is that she finally decided to take the plunge! Congratulations and best wishes to Priyanka Gandhi," the JD(U) tweeted.

Talking to ANI, Kishor, who has worked as for the in the past, said: "Priyanka's name was projected before following the ground reports, as many believed she would make a big impact for the party."

When asked if the brother-sister pair (Rahul and Priyanka) will weigh on Modi-Shah in the Lok Sabha elections, Kishor said: " and have been in politics for a long time and is the ruling party of the country. Drawing a direct comparison of with a person who has just entered into politics won't be appropriate."

The 47-year-old daughter of and sister of President will take charge of her responsibility as AICC from February first week.

Rahul, who made the appointment, said in Amethi that Priyanka has been given "a mission" of creating a "space" for the and push the party's "true ideology which involves working for the progress of the poor and downtrodden people."

Describing it as a "big step", he said Priyanka's induction "means that the Congress would have its own in UP" besides having an alliance government at the Centre.

Priyanka has off and on campaigned for her mother and brother in Rae Bareli and Amethi Lok Sabha constituencies of but her formal entry into politics has been a matter of speculation for long.

The decision has been taken days after and decided to contest the upcoming jointly and kept the Congress out of the alliance.

The Congress subsequently announced that it will contest all the 80 seats on its own.

said his sister and another Jyotiraditya Scindia, who was given charge of Western UP, are "powerful youth leaders" who will bring about a change in the situation in the state.

Priyanka will be working in the state for two months ahead of the Lok Sabha elections, Rahul said.

Priyanka and Scindia will present "the right kind of ideology for the poor, for the oppressed people", he said, expressing hope that "a new kind of thinking and a positive change" will come in UP.

Asked whether his sister would be contesting the polls, he said: "I leave it to Priyanka to decide...Personally, I'm very happy with this decision.

