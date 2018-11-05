OPPLE lighting unveils the new LED utility 2 HV strip lights

-
OPPLE lighting, a leading global developer and manufacturer of LED lighting technologies, recently introduced its unique and innovatively designed LED Utility 2 HV strip lights.
The product is specially designed to consume low energy and is ideal for fixture manufacturers embracing the latest technology in the concealed lighting segment.
In today's world, LED technology has been more extensively used for residential, industrial and commercial applications as this technology is accompanied by major improvements in its lifespan. OPPLE lighting focuses on keeping up with the evolution of the technology and incorporates new characteristics and innovations into their products.
The newly launched product, LED Utility 2 HV strip lights can be easily installed and is applicable for architectural, hotel, restaurant, home, and shopping mall lighting. This unique and adjustable product is designed with an optimized structure to ensure the safe installation. Its optical material is of high-quality PVC with good flexibility in shape which helps in easy application.
"As the market continues to pursue more human-centric lighting, it is evident that the quality of light matters. We are constantly working towards manufacturing more energy efficient and environment-friendly lightings. Our aim is to continue bringing the innovation in the lighting industry and this product is revolutionary in the concealed lighting segment," said Rambo Zhang, Country Head, OPPLE Lighting.
The new LED Utility 2 HV strip comes in 6 variants i.e. 3000k, 4000k, 6500k, red, blue and green in a 45m roll with a power capacity of 6W/M.
