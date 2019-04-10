Oppo Reno with pop-out camera, SD 855 announced

After multiple leaks, has officially announced its next-gen flagship Reno. The Reno features the unusual wedge-shaped pop-out camera and boasts a no-notch display.

The comes in two variants, Reno and Reno 10X Zoom Edition. Reno features a 6.4-inch screen, Snapdragon 710 SoC, a 48-megapixel camera and a secondary ultrawide camera, The Verge reports.

The Reno 10X Zoom Edition boasts a 6.6-inch display, Snapdragon 855 SoC, and a 10x zoom third camera. Both feature an in-display fingerprint sensor, NFC, and VOOC 3.0 fast charging.

The base model costs USD 450 for 6GB RAM+ 128GB storage model, USD 490 for the 256 GB version and USD 540 for the 8GB +256GB storage version.

The 10x Zoom Edition costs USD 600 for the base model with 6GB of and 128GB of internal storage, USD 670 for the 256GB storage model, and USD 710 for the 8GB + 256GB storage version.

