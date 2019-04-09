Facebook uses AI to map global population density

-
ALSO READ
Facebook announces AI for social good summit; one-day event to be held on Mar 26
How social media plays a role in evacuation during a hurricane
Facebook removes 1.5 million videos of New Zealand terror attack
Facebook acquires virtual search start-up to grow its AI
Facebook says no one flagged NZ mosque shooting livestream
-
Artificial intelligence may be threatening to some industries but Facebook is putting it to some positive use in its latest project of mapping the world.
Facebook's ongoing project aims to map the world's population density using AI. The project that started in 2016 has today expanded to include newer regions, covering the majority of Africa. The company's goal is to eventually map the whole world's population, The Verge reports.
Creating a population density map is an arduous task for humans who have to label each building in the satellite images, then cross-reference this with census data. However, these kind of tasks are what AIs are built for. Using automation, it is easier to recognise and label buildings in a given area and identify the population.
Facebook says its new machine learning systems are enhanced and more accurate than those announced in 2016. The company plans to use the results of the ongoing project for humanitarian applications.
In the coming months, Facebook will release its population density maps free of charge for anyone to use. The maps will help in disaster relief and vaccination schemes as help teams with limited resources can target areas where they can be most effective.
On the other hand, the maps could also benefit Facebook's commercial interests for bringing more people on the internet (its own service), or in ad targeting.
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU