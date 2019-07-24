Opposition demands PM's statement on Kahsmir mediation issue y, seeks PM Modi's reply on Trump's statement

JUST IN
Opposition demands PM's statement on Kashmir mediation issue, seeks PM Modi's reply on Trump's statement

Opposituion MPs in the Lok Sabha on Wednesday again rake up US President Donald Trump's statement on Kashmir and sought a reply from Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the Parliament on the issue.

Raking up the matter, Congress and other opposition leaders demanded that Modi must make a statement and they were not satisfied with the Externa Affairs Minister S Jaishankar's statement on the issue.

Earlier on Tuesday, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar told the Rajya Sabha that PM Modi has not made any request to Trump regarding mediation with Pakistan on the Kashmir issue.

Trump triggered a political storm on Monday during a meeting with Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan by claiming that Modi requested him to meditate on the long-pending issue.

Wed, July 24 2019. 15:15 IST

