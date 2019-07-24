Lok Sabha witnesses uproar over Mahua Moitra's remarks

Lok Sabha on Wednesday saw an uproar over remarks of Trinamool Congress member Mahua Moitra against the government with Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs Arjun Meghwal asking her to withdraw them as no one in the government had ever called the Opposition "anti-national".

Moitra, who was participating in the debate on the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Amendment Bill, 2019, said the Opposition was always at risk of being called anti-

As she made more allegations against the government, BJP member SS Ahluwalia raised a point of order and said she cannot make charges unless she substantiates them.

BJP member Meenakshi Lekhi, who was in the Chair, also read out a rule pertaining to allegations levelled by a member.

As ruling members objected to her remarks and some Opposition members supported her, Moitra said she can fight her case.

Meghwal said she had alleged that the government always calls the Opposition anti-

"We never said it. No minister has ever said it. She should withdraw her remarks," he said.

Moitra said she stands her ground and had not said anything against the members.

She said "truth is truth even if it is minority of one" and accused the members of Treasury Benches of trying to interrupt her speech.

Speaker Om Birla, who later came to the House, urged the member to speak in a slow pitch as members were listening.

He also urged members of Treasury benches to listen to the speech without interruptions and recalled that she was a first-time MP. He said he would look at any objectionable remarks made by the member.

Moitra said the country still has people who appreciate nuance and whose thoughts had not degenerated into mindless "world of black and white where either we are pro-government or anti-country".

Moitra said she stood in the House as anti-government and pro-India.

She opposed the Bill and said it encroaches on powers of states.

