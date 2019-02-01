Allocation for MHA increased by over Rs 10,000 crore

The on Friday increased the MHA budget by Rs 10,477 crore for the financial year 2019-2020, with an aim to modernise its police forces, build infrastructure including borders.

The Centre allocated a budget of Rs 1,03,927 crore to MHA. Last year, the Budget estimate for the MHA was Rs 93,450 crores.

In a first, MHA was allocated budget over Rs one lakh crore.

Earlier in the day, presented the interim Budget 2019-20 in the Lok Sabha.

As per the Revised Estimates for 2018-19, the MHA expenditure was pegged at Rs 99,034 crores.

A sum of Rs 3,378 crores was allocated for modernisation of police forces while Rs 5,117 cr was allocated for police improving infrastructure.

The government which has been stressing more on border management and developing the areas, allocated Rs 2000 crore and Rs 825 crore respectively for the separate projects.

Moreover, Rs 809 crore was stipulated for Relief and Rehabilitation for migrants and repatriates, Rs 953 crore for Freedom Fighters (pension and other benefits) and Rs 1,330 for scheme.

For the year 2019-20 as calamity relief Rs 10,000 has been allocated as assistance to states from the NDRF while the grant-in-aid for SDRF, the allocated amount id Rs 10,344 crore.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)