Allocation for MHA increased by over Rs 10,000 crore

-
ALSO READ
Tri-services vice chiefs' financial powers enhanced
1,330 cr provided for women protection, empowerment: Goyal
Govt rejects long-standing demand of armed forces for higher military service pay; Army anguished
Technology developed by DRDO for defence purposes can be used to meet civilian needs: Bhamre
Rajnath opens hospital for armed police forces
-
The Union Government on Friday increased the MHA budget by Rs 10,477 crore for the financial year 2019-2020, with an aim to modernise its police forces, build infrastructure including borders.
The Centre allocated a budget of Rs 1,03,927 crore to MHA. Last year, the Budget estimate for the MHA was Rs 93,450 crores.
In a first, MHA was allocated budget over Rs one lakh crore.
Earlier in the day, Finance Minister Piyush Goyal presented the interim Budget 2019-20 in the Lok Sabha.
As per the Revised Estimates for 2018-19, the MHA expenditure was pegged at Rs 99,034 crores.
A sum of Rs 3,378 crores was allocated for modernisation of police forces while Rs 5,117 cr was allocated for police improving infrastructure.
The government which has been stressing more on border management and developing the areas, allocated Rs 2000 crore and Rs 825 crore respectively for the separate projects.
Moreover, Rs 809 crore was stipulated for Relief and Rehabilitation for migrants and repatriates, Rs 953 crore for Freedom Fighters (pension and other benefits) and Rs 1,330 for Mission for Protection and Empowerment for Women scheme.
For the year 2019-20 as calamity relief Rs 10,000 has been allocated as assistance to states from the NDRF while the grant-in-aid for SDRF, the allocated amount id Rs 10,344 crore.
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU