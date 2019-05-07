Own your location pin with MyLoc

Gone are the days when location links used to be long letters and map links. MyLoc brings you a customised and user-friendly link, that too, of your choice.

With MyLoc, you have the liberty to make your location links sound quirky, fun and easy to remember, along with an address that is easy to share.

Any of us, ultra-busy youngsters, playful kids, 'been there done that' seniors can remember MyLoc very easily. It's also the new way in this Digital world to share and save/remember locations. No long form addresses, only MyLoc.is/ *your custom name* that gets you and your loved ones home.

'MyLoc' is an ID for your location that is customisable and free forever. All you have to do is a onetime Signup, choosing your location from the map and choosing a custom name. You now have a MyLoc of your own.

Shifting house or office? No worries, you can edit your MyLoc to the location of the new house or office, without having to change the custom MyLoc pin you created initially. Keep it the same or change it whenever and to whatever you like. MyLoc gives you the option to change the location link and the name of it.

"After and travel going highly digital, an area which was left unaddressed was 'identifying location' which is crucial in all location-based services. We created MyLoc to address that niche. A simple product that solves this critical problem by helping people create their own unique and custom, rememberable and sharable location IDs through simple chats and conversations," said Neel Sinha, of nFaktor and the brain behind MyLoc.

works with companies to help them grow (grow by a factor of 'n'. nFaktor is a advisory and marketing strategy company that works with companies of all sizes, to create, nurture and enhance their market footprint. nFaktor is MyLoc's parent company.

