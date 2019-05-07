Hiver named leader in G2 Crowd's report for Email Software

-
ALSO READ
Amazon India's Chandramouli Godhandaraman joins hiver as head of engineering
Hiver appoints new VP of business development for global operations
Hiver at Google Cloud Next'19: How to get the most out of Google groups
Google expanding 'Smart Compose' email feature to more devices
Facebook will no longer ask for email passwords for account verification
-
Hiver, a leading provider of email collaboration solution for teams, announced today that G2 Crowd has ranked the company a leader in its spring 2019 reports for Email Software.
Hiver has acquired this coveted position on the Leader quadrant of the G2 Crowd Grid Report for Email owing to a high customer satisfaction score and large market presence. As many as 94 per cent of G2 users rated it 4 or 5 stars, 92 per cent of users believe it is headed in the right direction, and users said they would be likely to recommend Hiver at a rate of 88 per cent.
Other products in the leader quadrant of the grid include Gmail, Microsoft Outlook, Thunderbird, Zoho Mail, Microsoft Exchange, Apple Mail, and IBM Verse.
All the products included in this report have received more than 10 reviews. These user reviews are used to rank products by customer satisfaction and the market presence is evaluated based on market share, vendor size, and social impact. Hiver has received about 200 G2 Crowd reviews, many of which contributed to its standing in G2 Crowd's spring 2019 reports.
Co-founded by Niraj Ranjan and Nitesh Nandy, Hiver is an email collaboration solution for businesses that helps teams work together on sales, support, hiring, project management and operations right from their Gmail inbox.
With Hiver, users do not have to learn a new interface or master any of the complexities and feature overload that come with other solutions in this space. Hiver aims to be the answer to every question that comes to mind when managing email gets too overwhelming and inefficient. The ease of use and efficiency has unanimously contributed towards Hiver receiving 5-star ratings in the reviews.
"We are honoured to be recognized as a Leader in G2 Crowd's Report for Email Software," said Niraj Ranjan, Founder and CEO, Hiver.
"This ranking on G2 Crowd is of major significance as it represents the voice of the users and is based on their feedback. Hearing from our customers helps us define our next steps, as we work towards expanding the product offering and building an even more robust email collaboration platform. We aim to deliver unequaled value to our customers around the world", he added.
This content is provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article.
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU