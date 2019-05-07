Hiver named leader in G2 Crowd's report for Email Software

Hiver, a leading provider of for teams, announced today that has ranked the company a in its spring 2019 reports for Software.

has acquired this coveted position on the quadrant of the Grid Report for owing to a high customer satisfaction score and large market presence. As many as 94 per cent of G2 users rated it 4 or 5 stars, 92 per cent of users believe it is headed in the right direction, and users said they would be likely to recommend at a rate of 88 per cent.

Other products in the quadrant of the grid include Gmail, Outlook, Thunderbird, Zoho Mail, Exchange, Mail, and Verse.

All the products included in this report have received more than 10 reviews. These user reviews are used to rank products by customer satisfaction and the market presence is evaluated based on market share, vendor size, and social impact. has received about 200 reviews, many of which contributed to its standing in G2 Crowd's spring 2019 reports.

Co-founded by and Nitesh Nandy, Hiver is an email for businesses that helps teams work together on sales, support, hiring, and operations right from their Gmail inbox.

With Hiver, users do not have to learn a new interface or master any of the complexities and feature overload that come with other solutions in this space. Hiver aims to be the answer to every question that comes to mind when managing email gets too overwhelming and inefficient. The ease of use and efficiency has unanimously contributed towards Hiver receiving 5-star ratings in the reviews.

"We are honoured to be recognized as a Leader in G2 Crowd's Report for Email Software," said Niraj Ranjan, Founder and CEO, Hiver.

"This ranking on G2 Crowd is of major significance as it represents the voice of the users and is based on their feedback. Hearing from our customers helps us define our next steps, as we work towards expanding the product offering and building an even more robust email collaboration platform. We aim to deliver unequaled value to our customers around the world", he added.

