Sensex drops 324 points, Nifty settles below 11,500

Equity benchmark indices erased morning gains and turned red in the afternoon session on Tuesday amid worries over US- trade talks that could be derailed.

All sectoral indices except IT were in the negative zone at National Stock Exchange following cues from Asian markets.

The shed 324 points to close at 38,277 while the 50 was down 100 points to 11,498.

Media index declined 2.7 per cent amid heavy selling pressure while PSU Bank was down 2.2 per cent.

Among stocks, fell over 6 per cent. Bharat Petroleum, and slipped over 2 per cent while heavyweight was down 1.75 per cent.

Those which gained were Hindalco, Hindustan Lever, Power Grid, and Titan.

Jewellery stocks including Tribhovandas, Rajesh also traded higher as many Indians believe that buying gold or jewellery on the day of Akshaya is auspicious.

Meanwhile, Asian shares remained fragile after US Donald Trump's latest threat to raise tariffs on Chinese goods shocked financial markets and fueled worries that trade talks may be derailed.

US Trade has said he expected top Chinese will lead a delegation coming from for talks in on Thursday and Friday.

.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)