Hotels and said on Tuesday it has expanded its presence to more than 337 cities in with five lakh rooms and emerged as the largest single brand.

In a year-and-a-half, has surpassed the scale of traditional and established chain brands in the country such as Home Inn, Hanting and others.

The world's sixth largest and fastest-growing chain of leased and franchised hotels, and living spaces has allocated nearly 100 million dollars (out of the 600 million dollars committed earlier) to invest in towards quality and system improvements and customer service.

The company said in a statement that it has hired over 10,000 people and created jobs for over two lakh Chinese hospitality enthusiasts. It has also announced the appointment of Zhu Lei, a seasoned professional with over 16 years of experience, as its

"As we move into the next phase of growth at Jiudian, our focus will continue to be on hiring and retaining top talent while at the same time optimising operational efficiency across all departments," said Sam Shih, of

Oyo can be found in more than 800 cities in over 80 countries, including the United States, China, Europe, Britain, India, Malaysia, Middle East, Indonesia, and

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)