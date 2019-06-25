Piramal plans to sell all 20 pc stake in Shriram Capital

Enterprises is looking to sell its entire 20 per cent stake in Shriram Capital, the arm of the

The plan intends to raise growth capital for its vertical.

"As a part of the long term strategy of the company to fund the growth of its business, the company is evaluating the feasibility of sale of the entire (effective 20 per cent) stake held by the company in Shriram Capital Limited," the company in a statement.

The proposed transaction will be subject to receipt of necessary approvals, including the approval of the company's board of directors at the appropriate stage, added.

had acquired a 20 per cent stake in Shriram Capital in 2014 for Rs 2,014 crore. Details on the proposed sale in terms of valuation are still awaited.

Earlier this month, the company had sold 9.96 per cent stake in in the secondary market. Further, has 10 per cent stake in Shriram City Union, a firm.

.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)