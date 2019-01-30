Ozzy Osbourne postpones his European tour

has postponed another leg of his "No More Tours 2" tour on doctor's orders.

The decision follows an announcement in October pushing back the remainder of the tour's North American leg, reported Variety.

According to reports, the rocker had then developed a serious infection in his hand and, had he continued with the tour, he would have risked contracting pneumonia.

While Osbourne had intended to resume the tour with previously scheduled UK and European dates beginning today in Dublin, a severe upper-respiratory infection has made him consider otherwise.

The decision to postpone the second leg of the tour follows Monday's announcement that he would forfeit the first four dates after coming down with the flu.

Ozzy said, "I'm completely devastated for having to postpone the European leg of my tour. It just seems that since October everything I touch has turned to s-. First the staph infection in my thumb and now coming down with the flu and bronchitis."

He went on to add, "I want to apologise to all of my fans who have been so loyal over the years, my band, my crew and to Judas Priest for letting you all down. However, I promise the tour with Judas Priest will be completed. It's being rescheduled right now to start in September. Again, I apologise to everyone. God Bless. Love you all, Ozzy."

Ozzy last performed on in

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)