I was a broken woman: Sharon on drugging Ozzy

Television personality said she "drugged" her rocker husband so he would confess about his infidelities.

The showbiz world was left shocked in 2016 when Sharon kicked her rocker spouse out of their home after finding out about his extra marital alliances with

The former "The X Factor" had found out about the affair accidentally, and she quickly set about getting her husband to confess all, reports aceshowbiz.com.

"I was a broken woman. He sent me an e-mail that was meant for one of his women," the 66-year-old told The Sun.

She added: "Then he took his sleeping pills. I put an extra two in his drink... and asked him everything, and everything came out. He would have never told me the truth, ever. He was ashamed, afraid. I knew how long. I knew who it was.

"I knew what he was thinking and then, you know, you leave."

Sharon and Ozzy, who married in 1982 and have three children together, reconciled not long after, but she was left devastated when she realised Ozzy had not been entirely honest with her.

The Black Sabbath rocker, 69, underwent sex addiction therapy, but later said that he didn't see himself as an addict.

